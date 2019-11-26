Turkey's Superyacht Hotspot: Yalıkavak Marina

From your marina berth in Yalıkavak Marina, you are at the cusp of paradise and at the passage to some of the best destinations the Meditternena has to offer. Set a north or north-west course out of the marina and discover the many coves, bays and beaches of the Yalikavak Peninsular, or venture further afield and cruise to the Greek Islands of the Aegean.

However, its stand-out location isn't its only appeal. The unsurpassed services ensure the high-capacity superyacht marina can seamlessly open its arms to superyachts all over the world. Yalıkavak Marina, which was voted the World’s Best Superyacht Marina of 2018-2019 and is a holder of the British Yacht Harbor Association’s (TYHA) 5 Gold Anchors rating, has 620 berths for yachts of up to 140m in length and provides high-class lifestyle facilities for yacht owners and visitors alike.

More than 90 superyachts including iconic M/Y Phoenix II, S/Y Better Place, M/Y O'Mega and M/Y Lady M & M/Y Saluzi visited Yalıkavak Marina in 2019; owed of course to experienced staff handling its marina operations (as well as a remarkable security team monitoring the marina and ensuring safety throughout the year).

Yalıkavak Marina also offers up to 1000 amps – 3 phases shore power, 24/7 dinghy service for mooring assistance, diver service, 24/7 security patrol, electronic access controlled gates, high speed WiFi connection at every berth, fuel station with eurodiesel and patrol, duty free fuel availability as well as helipad, and further serves as a Port of Entry.

When berthing is covered, it invites its guests to the most luxurious shopping mall in the region, complete with world-famous brands and elite lifestyle venues, as well as award winning beach and boutique hotels. With over one hundred brand-name stores, gourmet restaurants, bars, cafes, clubs, and a whole range of leisure options, it is a first choice for luxury berthing in Turkey.

With this gem of the Aegean is turning the heads of superyacht owners, its no surprise that Yalikavak Marina's mantra is "Here, its all about You...", proving marina magnificence, unparalleled services and an abundance of facilities against the backdrop of the region, makes for the perfect marina escape. Enjoy 30% off berthing this Winter at Yalikavak Marina.