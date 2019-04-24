Turkish Delight Onboard M/Y FX

M/Y FX is the ideal vessel to facilitate a charter through the Eastern Med. A 2016 launch from Peri Yachts, she offers awe-inspiring facilities for entertaining up to 10 guests. This stunning 38m, with her colour-changing metallic finish, is proudly available for charter across the coasts of Greece and Turkey, giving superyacht lovers the chance to explore the ancient mountaintop city of Thera or the rich winery of Santo, all while travelling at the height of luxury.

FX’s charter itinerary presents plentiful options for an idyllic summer retreat. Santorini, an island in the Aegean Sea about 200km from the Greek mainland, is one of the most photographed spots on our route, famous for its white stone architecture, dramatic views and volcanic geology. Why not take advantage of FX’s water toys and jet tender to explore Santorini’s renowned volcanic caverns? Alternatively, relax and unwind on a paddleboard in the healing hot springs, or marvel at the island’s active volcano from the comfort of the yacht’s expansive external decks.

While cruising the East Med, do not miss out on the chance to explore the ancient ruins that dot the magnificent coast. The city of Anemurium, Alanya Castle and the Alahan Monastery are just a few examples of rich historical sites along the Turkish coast which have taken on a near-mythical quality today. We would recommend unwinding after a day spent taking in the local heritage in FX’s Jacuzzi – especially after attempting the 6.5km trek of Alanya’s castle walls!

This region’s historic towns, sprawling beaches and calm seas constitute a world waiting to be discovered. The natural wonders of Greece and Turkey, the untouched islands dotted about their coastlines, and the pleasure of travelling onboard the majestic FX makes this Eastern Mediterranean tour unlikely to be one you’ll forget in a hurry.