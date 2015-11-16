A legend on the charter market, Turquoise is a 55 metre superyacht which is now undergoing its latest transformation and maintenance project. These new phases include a new vinyl hull wrap, creating a new look through a completely new colour. Working with the pioneering exterior and interior vinyl yacht finishing company Wild Group, the vinyl hull wrap operation is a technique outside of the traditional paint scheme to imbue the yacht with a gunmetal grey finish.

Moving to Antigua to continue her charter career, Turquoise is also receiving a full service of her 2x Caterpillar 3512B, 1500hp engines. Furthermore, her 2 x 200kW Caterpillar C-9 generators are receiving a complete overhaul. The exhaust system is also being serviced as well as completing her Lloyds 5 Year Survey.

This service will also replace two rudders, on top of a meticulous polish and renewal, Turquoise will be in the Caribbean on charter with a whole new look.