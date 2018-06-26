Expected to debut in Monaco this September, GO has been built upon the design foundations of the award-winning 72m motoryacht Vicky, utilising her classic design but with a modern twist.

As alluded to in earlier articles on GO, this is an advancement of a winning formula, as explained by her builders when speaking with Superyachts.com during the early stages of her construction: “With Mr Barwani’s input on the exterior styling, we simplified it a little bit,” said Mehmet Karabeyoğlu, CEO of Turquoise Yachts. “Developing Vicky to make it a little bit wider and longer [...] It’s not ultra modern and it’s not very classic. It’s a nice design which will age beautifully and will not go out of fashion quickly.”

The interior has been noted to have impressive levels of accommodation with the ability to accommodate up to 18 guests. From the grand lobby, you have the option of using an elegant staircase or the full-sized elevator.

On the main deck, a substantial main salon and dining room offer an area where guests can get together for formal events in the evenings, or for cold climate socializing. The guest suites, some of which can be interconnected, are forward on this deck offering maximum comfort and large hull windows.

The 77m can carry up to 20 crew, who are also well catered for with two lounges and access to their own gym.