The 53-metre superyacht has a volume of 700 GT and features a three-deck design by Miami-based studio DeBasto Designs, who was responsible for the exterior and interior. The latter can accommodate 12 guests across six en suite cabins, with the owner’s suite and a VIP suite located forward on the main deck. Aft on the lower deck is the beach club that includes a gym and sauna, while the sundeck offers a hot-tub, sunpads, a dayhead, bar and BBQ.

Cabins for up to 10 crew are located on the lower deck with the Captain’s cabin found on the upper deck next to the pilothouse.

“With Tala’s enormous volume, my objective was to make the exterior less bulky and give a feeling of a forward dynamic movement, rather than a static feel,” explains Luiz DeBasto, principal designer and founder of DeBasto Designs. “I wanted the design to show movement and purpose from any angle. I achieved this with the long ascending line from the swim platform all the way up to the mast and down to the pilothouse windshield.”

The interior is dressed in light colours, which is contrasted by semi-precious woods and materials that add interest, while large windows floor the interior with natural light. To improve privacy, guest and crew spaces across each deck are kept separate.

A swim platform creates ease of access for Tala’s tenders which houses a 6.4m tender, a 5.4m rescue tender, a Jet Ski and wave runners.