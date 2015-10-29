Project NB63

The Turquoise Yachts new 77m Project NB63 is a creative development based on the 2012 award-winning 72m yacht, Vicky. Once again the exterior features an elegant profile by the London based H2 Design and features their distinctive swooping arch along the side that runs around the aft of the yacht, and gives her and Vicky a subtle family resemblance.



The Turquoise - Vitruvius Project

With the discreet yet distinctive design characteristic of the Vitruvius Yachts style, the Turquoise 80m Project offers well-proportioned balanced lines with generous living space. The profile of the yacht has the distinguishing lines of Philippe Briand’s Vitruvius family; it is streamlined with a sensation of transparency in the superstructure through substantial use of glass in the living spaces.

According to designer Philippe Briand, “the exterior lines, clean and razor sharp, are in harmonic relationship to the interior, creating a continuity through the huge windows. The monochromatic and contemporary Interior décor creates an exclusive environment, where beauty is a consequence of balance.

Veerle Battiau, Managing Director of Vitruvius Yachts, commented: “We are thrilled to be playing a part in the rebirth of the Turquoise Yachts and, having known CEO Mehmet Karabeyoglu for some time, we are committed to working on this exciting project with this new enterprise. Based on the advanced design from Vitruvius Yachts, this yacht will represent the very best and most exciting of superyachts, and it will be a testament to the world-class vessels that can be built there.”

The Turquoise - H2 Project

The Turquoise 47m Project, developed in conjunction with H2 Yacht Design, provides an array of lifestyle features usually found on much larger vessels, such as a sizeable beach club with an extended swim platform and a cleverly arranged foredeck allowing easy on off maneuvers for an array of tenders and toys. The sun deck is perfect for entertaining. There is centrally located spa pool, extensive seating and a separate bar area.



The exterior design features fresh, clean sharp lines— modern, but at the same time elegant and timeless. Extra large hull windows yield impressive views from the main deck owners’ suite. All of the interior spaces utilize subtle decorative detailing layered upon a minimalist backdrop. This sleek contemporary look combines a predominantly pale palette with touches of rich dark timbers, specialist finishes and elegant polished stainless detailing. The Turquoise 47m Project will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2016.