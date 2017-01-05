This 77-metre project was designed by the team at H2 and is now scheduled for launch in the spring of 2018. Given the new fleet of superyachts under construction in Turkey, Turquoise Yachts is nothing short of busy following their expansion.

“With our recent expansion of Turquoise’s facilities and our new dry dock,” explains Turquoise Yachts CEO, Mehmet Karabeyoglu, ”we are moving full steam ahead well demonstrated by our current projects under construction: the 77m, 74m Barracuda, a 56m explorer yacht, a 47m to be delivered in Spring of 17 and the new 66m project.”

Speaking with Superyachts.com in 2016 during our full expose on the project, Jonny Horsfield of H2 Yacht Design commented on the 77-metre and how it came into existance following the yard’s new ownership: “Mr Barwani was particularly impressed with Vicky, so [Turquoise] decided early on that they wanted to use Vicky as a base for the design direction, which is much softer, with a more modern look to it.”

“With Mohammed’s input in the exterior styling, we simplified it a little bit,” continues Mehmet Karabeyoğlu “Developing Vicky to make it a little bit wider and longer [...] It’s not ultra modern and it’s not very classic. It’s a nice design which will age beautifully and will not go out of fashion quickly.”

While bearing a family resemblance to Vicky, her sleeker profile and clean design incorporate a stretched arch that runs to the aft of the vessel and provide an independent and distinctive character.

Notable design elements include a generous sundeck with 5m pool and a stunning beach club (162m2) aft with triple aspect and direct access to the sea. The central tender garage can accommodate 2 luxury tenders, a limo tender up to 10m and a multipurpose tender up to 8m with an elevator servicing all decks.

We look forward to delivering more information on the project across the coming weeks; however, in the meantime you can read our exclusive insights into the design and construction of the 77m by following the links.