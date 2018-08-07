GO features an exterior and interior design by London-based H2 Yacht Design and is the largest yacht built by the Turkish shipyard to date. The project was based on the design foundations of award-winning 72m motor yacht Vicky. With an iconic turquoise coloured hull and four decks, GO features a bulbous bow and special geometric rudders to achieve low resistance and improve fuel usage.

M/Y Go is able to accommodate up to 18 guests across 8 guest cabins spread across both the upper and main decks. From the grand lobby upon arrival, guests will have the option of using an elegant staircase or the full-sized elevator to get to their suites.

On the main deck, there can be found a substantial main salon and dining room, which offer areas where guests can get together to socialise or relax after a long day onshore. The guest suites on the main deck offer maximum comfort from their forward-facing position and large hull windows, some of which are also able to be interconnected.

Some of the standout features of the yacht include a five-metre pool on the sundeck, a large beach club at the stern that opens onto the fixed swim platform, and two side-opening water-level terraces.

“It’s not ultra-modern and it’s not very classic,” explained Mehmet Karabeyoğlu, CEO of Turquoise Yachts, to us when the yacht was launched in March. “It’s a nice design which will age beautifully and will not go out of fashion quickly.”

M/Y GO will be joined at MYS 2018 by other superyacht giants such as M/Y DAR (90 metres), M/Y Kismet (95.2 metres) and M/Y Air (81 metres).