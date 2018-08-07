Turquoise to Debut M/Y Go at MYS
Turquoise Yachts is set to exhibit its build, 77-metre M/Y GO, at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) this September following her maiden voyage cruising the Mediterranean. The superyacht was sold to her European owners in January 2017 and delivered in early June 2018 following her launch in March 2018.
GO features an exterior and interior design by London-based H2 Yacht Design and is the largest yacht built by the Turkish shipyard to date. The project was based on the design foundations of award-winning 72m motor yacht Vicky. With an iconic turquoise coloured hull and four decks, GO features a bulbous bow and special geometric rudders to achieve low resistance and improve fuel usage.
M/Y Go is able to accommodate up to 18 guests across 8 guest cabins spread across both the upper and main decks. From the grand lobby upon arrival, guests will have the option of using an elegant staircase or the full-sized elevator to get to their suites.
On the main deck, there can be found a substantial main salon and dining room, which offer areas where guests can get together to socialise or relax after a long day onshore. The guest suites on the main deck offer maximum comfort from their forward-facing position and large hull windows, some of which are also able to be interconnected.
Some of the standout features of the yacht include a five-metre pool on the sundeck, a large beach club at the stern that opens onto the fixed swim platform, and two side-opening water-level terraces.
“It’s not ultra-modern and it’s not very classic,” explained Mehmet Karabeyoğlu, CEO of Turquoise Yachts, to us when the yacht was launched in March. “It’s a nice design which will age beautifully and will not go out of fashion quickly.”
M/Y GO will be joined at MYS 2018 by other superyacht giants such as M/Y DAR (90 metres), M/Y Kismet (95.2 metres) and M/Y Air (81 metres).
"It’s not ultra-modern and it’s not very classic, it’s a nice design which will age beautifully and will not go out of fashion quickly."