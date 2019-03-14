"The design focus is on classical elegance,” says renowned Designer, Ken Freivokh. “The idea is to achieve a layout that has complete integration between the decks and key internal spaces— with everything designed to maximise the continuity of the yacht’s lines as well as long sightlines.”

With a central lobby consisting of a multi-deck atrium, a central spiral staircase and a double-height sculptural area in the main entrance, it’s clear that these key internal features will really maximise the feeling of space on board, as intended. Of course, these large openings are completed with bright, balanced colourings and carefully selected granites, marbles and veneers to add to the interior’s airy appeal.

From a functional perspective, the 74m boasts an area of 1558 gross tonnes and will have a beam of 14.2m. Sleeping 12 people in 1 owner’s suite (complete with private deck and jacuzzi) and 6 guest cabins that can full adapts to the configuration required, however the new-build still has plenty of space left for special features. In fact, there design incorporates an impressive 7m pool, massage room, steam room, indoor/outdoor gym and a touch and go heli-pad, to name just a few.

Elsewhere, a stand-out feature of the design is it’s unusually large beach club. Stretching full-beam, the space opens aft to the swimming platform, where shell doors on either side open to form platforms to the sea. Forward garaging houses a number of jet-skis and for those who wish to venture to shore, there’s room for a full length 9.6m limousine tender, to island-hop in style.

A momentous sale for the Turkish yard, we look forward to watching the 74m develop and eventually hitting the water in 2020.