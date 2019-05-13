Turquoise Yachts Appoints New CEO

Von Sydow, who has a proven track record as CEO and MD of a number of international companies, will be replacing original founder of Turquoise, Mehmet Karabeyoglu, effective July 2019. Kayabeyoglu will retain his position on the Board of Directors, which itself will see some position changes as part of Turquoise Yachts’ wider expansion effort to increase production and its share of the high-quality yachting market.

Heading up Turquoise’s new leadership, dual Swedish and British national Patrick von Sydow brings with him a wealth of experience, drawing on a past background of management in the industries of FMCG, security, automotive, commercial vessels and luxury yachts.

Arie van Andel, who will also be joining the Board of Directors, also rests on over 20 years as COO and CTO of Oceanco and a strong background in the field of yacht construction.

“It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Patrik and Arie to our team,’’ says Karabeyoglu. “Both will be able to contribute greatly to the continuing growth and evolution of Turquoise Yachts."

Turquoise Yachts, who were formerly known as Proteksan Turquoise, trace its roots in quality yacht building back to the 1970s, having delivered more than 30 yachts to date. Among others, its most notable builds include Turquoise, Talisman C, Vicky, ROE and GO.

But the future seems even more noteworthy for this reputable shipyard, with a number of exciting yachts under construction. We await with particular anticipation the launch of 81 metre Vitruvius, who promises to be Turquoise’s biggest launch yet, and whose outstanding amenities and exterior Vitruvius Yachts design will undoubtedly make quite the splash throughout the industry (launch date TBA).

There are in fact 4 megayachts currently under construction at Turquoise HQ, and indeed its state-of-the-art facilities allow for up to 9 simultaneous construction projects at any one time.

We would like to congratulate Patrik von Sydow and Arie van Andel on their new roles, and express on behalf of the superyachting industry excitement for what is sure to be an eventful year to come for Turquoise Yachts.