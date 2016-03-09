Originally built for a member of the royal Qatari family, Indian Empress was purchased by her current owner in 2006. In addition to being extensively operated privately, the yacht has also been a very popular charter yacht.

In 2014, Mark Berryman Design was brought in to revamp the interior and create a more contemporary atmosphere. The extensive work brief required a very short turn around time frame. The owner’s team trust­ed Turquoise Yachts to make it happen.

Mehmet Karabeyoğlu, CEO of Turquoise, said, ”Apart from our experience and expertise, what we brought to the party was speed and flexibility. The owner wanted the boat for summer use, which gave us a narrow window of opportunity to finish the project. New ideas and alterations kept flooding in after work had commenced. Our ability to make decisions on the spot and adapt quickly without reams of red tape was key to the speed and success of the refit.”

Indian Empress is the 45th largest yacht in the world, and has now benefited from a successful refit operation run by Turquoise Yachts.