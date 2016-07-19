This superyacht will be first vessel to launch from Turquoise Yachts since the company introduced a bold new strategy in 2015.

Featuring sharp lines and a timeless image thanks to the styling of H2 Yacht Design - the studio also responsible for the second project under construction, the 77 metre NB63 - the NB60 officially marks a new era of evolution for Turquoise Yachts.

Created on the drawing boards of H2 Yacht Design, the NB60 was designed with a number of notable design elements which offer the lifestyle and experience of a much larger yacht.

Styled for Experience

The NB60 is a nod to contemporary interior and exterior design, introducing key features such as a long swim platform on the exterior, and fresh, clean styling on both the main and upper decks.

The sun deck also boasts a modern roof and mast design, with no fashion plates on the main and upper decks to keep the profile simple and timeless.

The interior decor was created to surround those on board in subtle decorative detailing, layered upon a minimalist backdrop to enhance the sense of space.

This sleek contemporary look combines a predominantly pale palette with touches of rich dark timbers, specialist finishes and elegant polished stainless steel detailing.

Designed for Life

The main draw of the 47 metre is the flexibility of use, one of the main elements providing the lifestyle of a larger yacht through expert layout engineering.

Where the main deck offers elegance and sophistication through main saloon and dining area, the full-beam upper deck provides a relaxing lounge, which provides a number of uses for family or friends.

Another remarkable area on board proving the lifestyle of a larger vessel is the owner’s cabin and upper deck saloon. Full height windows offer unparalleled views while the open feel in design and layout creates room to breath in a light and airy area designed to

Like with many Turquoise vessels, the Beach Club became a focal area of attention in the design phase. Featuring an extended swim platform, extra large hull windows that open up the interiors to light and a revised foredeck arrangement which accommodates all forms of tenders and toys, this is vast area bringing owners and guests to the water.

We’ll be bringing more updates on both the work underway on both the NB60 and the 77 metre NB63 in the coming weeks; however, for more information, you can watch the animated NB60 video here.