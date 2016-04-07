Following a year of construction, the main shed at the Kocaeli shipyard has now doubled in size. Measuring 165 metres in length (and 40 metres in width), the new expanded facility can now simultaneously accommodate three yachts with an average LOA of up to 80 metres each.

In addition to expansion, advancement of facilities has been introduced in the form of a brand-new floating dock capable of lifting and transporting yachts of up to 2500 tons between the two yards.

The floating dock has a central ballast tank with a removable soft patch to allow lifting keels or centerboards of large sailboats deployed freely while they are dry docked.