After being moved to the Pendik yard for completion of interior installation and outfitting, as well as topcoat paint application, Razan was successfully launched shortly after the Monaco Yacht Show.

The first launch in a new line of yachts for Turquoise, this 47 metre was styled by H2 Yacht Design and is now set for its first sea trials for delivery in the coming months. With fresh, clean and sharp lines reflecting the new direction of Turquoise, Razan is a modern and timeless yacht with a lot of room for life on board.

The sun deck also takes on a new arrangement with the addition of a central spa pool, plenty of seating and a bar. New features also include a beach club with access to an extended swim platform. Extra-large hull windows flood the owner’s suite with light. And the foredeck has been revised to accommodate all the tenders and toys.

The allure of the 47m is that it skilfully offers the owner a flexible and functional layout more typically found on a larger yacht. While the main deck boasts an elegant main saloon and dining area, there is also an option to relax and entertain in the full beam upper deck lounge—a generous multi-functional space for all the family.

The full-height hull windows in the owner’s cabin and upper deck saloon offer extraordinary vistas, again more typically associated with a larger vessel.

The lower deck houses two spacious VIP’s and two Guest Staterooms, all of which offer Pullman bunks for extra accommodation. An extra cabin has been positioned behind the bridge to provide an additional guest cabin when required.

The exciting future of Turquoise Yachts begins with the launch of the 47 metre Razan, but will rapidly advance with the upcoming projects both on the board and in the yard. Watch our full interview with Turquoise Yachts CEO Mehmet Karabeyoğlu to find out more about each new project.