One of the outstanding concepts topping the ranks of most notable designs from the show comes from Turkish shipyard Turquoise Yachts, with the 62m Project Nautilus. Featuring DeBasto Design craftsmanship on the exterior and interior, this explorer vessel is complete with five guest staterooms, a full-size movie theatre, swimming pool on aft main deck and full Beach Club on the Lower Deck aft.

Making maximum use of interior volume, with a functional layout and all the facilities and amenities of a much larger yacht, Project Nautilus is presented by the yard as a ‘new and different kind of explorer yacht’.

Project Nautilus is perhaps most notable for being fully equipped for explorer use, while remaining above all else a luxury vessel. Such separation is testified by design decisions such as locating the tender deck at the front of the superstructure, distinguishing between guest and service areas, or by DeBasto’s incorporation of cranes into the superstructure; ‘to avoid a cargo ship industrial look’.

The Owners’ stateroom positioning on the Upper Deck is another remarkable feature of Project Nautilus, projecting a glass shape over the bow, surrounded by two exterior terraces. This has the effect of giving spectacular 270-degree views of the horizon, visible even from the Owners’ bed.

Project Nautilus follows the beginning of build on the 53m Tala, an existing collaboration between DeBasto Design and Turquoise whose construction is already well underway at the yard. “DeBasto’s form and function rule works very well with both Tala and Nautilus,” commented Patrik von Sydow, CEO of Turquoise Yachts, in a statement.