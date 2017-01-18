Designed by Andre Hoek, the classic explorer with a contemporary twist, is a designated ice-class superyacht conceived with the capability to traverse Polar Regions and the Northwest Passage.

The optimal sea-keeping abilities are merged with diesel electric propulsion, with huge space throughout. Guests are accommodated in pure comfort, even in adverse conditions, and the separation of style from the Turquoise Yachts modern superyacht fleet is a new evolution for the Turkish yacht builder.

The under-deck storage for two sizeable tenders, state-of-the-art satcom equipment in the domes that are integrated in the composite funnel, and a large boarding platform integrated in the hull structure with retractable stairs for easy boarding.

Her contemporary interior, detailed with teak, is a surrounding of subtle classic style with intimate and cozy indoor spaces as well as expansive open deck spaces for relaxation.

After Turquoise Yachts began construction in the third quarter of 2016 with delivery planned for February 2019.