Turquoise Yachts has been very busy. The 47-meter motor yacht, Razan, was delivered a few months ago and the 77-meter, designed by H2 is nearing completion and will be ready for delivery in early summer 2018. The new 74-metre, however, is a different beast entirely.

A. Vallicelli worked with C. Yacht Design to formulate the project’s elegant external styling, implementing large windows to bathe the interior space in light. An interior, Ken Freivokh tells us, that works on a number of levels to bring out a sense of unrivalled space.

“The design focus is on classical elegance,” says Ken Freivokh. “The idea is to achieve a layout that has complete integration between the decks and key internal spaces— with everything designed to maximise the continuity of the yacht’s lines as well as long sightlines.”

The central lobby is dominated by a stunning multi-deck atrium, centered on a spiral staircase with the main entrance boasting a double height sculptural space. While this is a notable design feature, the atrium seamlessly links with the yacht’s interior and connects a harmonious and balanced scheme.

Panoramic view saloons open to the sheltered aft decks, which include lounging, dining and a swimming pool for those on board - up to 12 guests - to relax and escape in privacy and comfort. This level of flexibility enhances the unrivalled sense of space, with some of the suites capable of opening seamlessly to adjoining suites that convert to private saloons.

The yacht features an unusually large full-beam beach club, which not only opens aft to the swimming platform, but also includes shell doors on either side, which open to become extended platforms to the sea.

A unique speciality of the new Turquoise Yachts direction, an innovative tender garage with a massive shell door gives access to a full length 9.6m limousine tender as well as a multi-purpose guest tender, all in addition to a rescue/crew tender forward and garaging for a number of jetskis.

A touch and go area for an helicopter is located on the forward upper deck, from which you can directly access the private owner exterior area furnished with an outdoor dinette, sunbathing cushions and/or a Jacuzzi.

We look forward to bringing you more on the Turquoise Yachts fleet at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show as they join us in the Breaking News Centre (September 27th-30th).