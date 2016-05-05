“A client for a 60-meter plus yacht is looking for the same uncompromising amenities as a client looking to purchase an 80-meter plus yacht,” says Mehmet Karabeyoglu of Turquoise Yachts.

“Recognizing the demand for a yacht that incorporates “everything,” we are prepared to incorporate elegance, beauty, design experience, fun, adventure, wellness, safety and security,” says Dan Lenard of Nuvolari Lenard.

“Optimization is the key word,” adds Lenard. “The layout of the 66-meter flawlessly integrates the exterior styling with the interior, optimizing spaces and minimizing any conflict between functionality and the prime real estate.”

The collaboration has created something with equilibrium in regards to volume, with a few select design elements such as the bow, fashion plates, and double height side volumes carried back to the stern. The result is a design both powerful and elegant.