With her towering and graceful Panamax rig and her exuberant lines, Twizzle makes a great impact wherever she sails and her appearance at the Asia Rendezvous, where yachts appear by invitation only, is keenly anticipated high level of expectation reflects the fact that Twizzle is already well known and admired in Far East superyacht circles, having been awarded Best Custom Yacht at the 2011 Asia Boating Awards.

Twizzle’s builder, Royal Huisman, is a contributing sponsor of The Asia Rendezvous, which takes place in Phuket from 16th-18th December 2012.

Over the past two years Twizzle has won an impressive array of awards from international juries for her design, amenity and construction; she has also proved herself to be a fast, comfortable passage-maker, a competitive regatta participant and a luxuriously-appointed cruising home.

Charter opportunities will be available during her Far Eastern tour. The co-creators of this exceptional yacht are Redman Whiteley Dixon (exterior and interior design), Dubois Naval Architects (naval architecture) and Todhunter Earle Interiors (Interior Décor).