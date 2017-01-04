The vessels measure in just below the 500 GT threshold and can accommodate up to 11 guests in her four guest cabins and expansive Owner's Stateroom. Through elegant structures and sleek silhouettes; the projects encompass a balance between space, style and composition.

The Bilgin 156 series exterior styling, naval architecture and structural engineering are by rising stars Unique Yacht Design, whilst the talented and prolific studio of H2 Yacht Design are responsible for the general arrangement and interior.

According to the shipyard, with the advantage of working on sisterships of a new in-house developed series, the construction of the two first Bilgin 156s are being produced at a fast rate.

The shipyard has completed 55 percent of the Bilgin 156-I’s construction thus far, with basic equipment such as main engines and generators installed while outfitting of the technical equipment is ongoing. Furniture manufacturing is also nearing completion and some installation is under way.

The construction of the Bilgin 156-II has also reached 25 percent with her steel hull and aluminium structure completed. Her painting process has started with the first layers of fairing.

The shipyard has scheduled the delivery of the first hull of the Bilgin 156 series for late spring 2017, while the second hull is set to be ready towards the end of 2017.