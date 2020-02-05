Based in the Great Lakes, Burger was founded in 1863 – borne from a demand for moving commercial goods around the region. “As time went on, Burger’s reputation for quality construction resulted in its clients asking for wooden power or sailing yachts.”

Over the years, Burger’s portfolio expanded into building welded steel as well as all-aluminium vessels. With the firm’s established reputation for quality, Burger began building private, all-aluminium motor yachts in the mid 1960s. After decades of success, the 2008 financial crash led Burger, like many other shipbuilders, to restrategise. Building on the firm’s heritage of constructing both yachts and commercial vessels, Burger reintroduced steel and commercial vessel construction into its portfolio, as well as embracing refit and repair into the services it provides.

“This brings us to today, where if you visit the shipyard, you will see everything from two 48’ Cruisers in for BurgerCare®, to two new yachts under construction and a new 98-foot passenger vessel in build,” Ron told us. “In addition, you will find three commercial vessels in for winter refit and repair services. We are also pursuing new build yachts and commercial vessels to 60 metres, as well as additional refit and repair projects. We’re a custom shipyard and we have made a name for ourselves as a quality destination on the Great Lakes.”

We asked what it was that has propelled Burger to the forefront of a competitive yachting market, not just in America but on the global stage for so long, and what clients expect from the yard.

“We are a full custom shipyard with a reputation for quality work, honesty and reliability.” And it seems this reputation is exactly what has determined Burger’s success in the industry for so long.

“Look at Northland and To-Kalon, look at Sea Owl and Sycara IV, look at Ingot.” Ron commented, referring to Burger’s fleet designed in collaboration with esteemed designers such as De Basto Designs, Cor D Rover, Vripack, Andrew Winch and Ken Freivokh, as well as their own in-house engineering team. “These yachts truly show the variety of what Burger does!”

We at Superyachts.com will be keeping our ears close to the ground for what 2020 has in store for this dynamic and reputable shipbuilder and wish Burger all the success for what is sure to be an eventful year ahead.