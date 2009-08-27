Two new August build orders for Perini Navi
In a welcome announcement for the superyacht industry, Perini Navi has confirmed the signing of contracts for 73m and 50m superyachts.
The 50 metre sailing yacht will feature design by Ron Holland and is planned for delivery in 2012.
The Philippe Briand-designed motor yacht will follow by the end of 2013. Featuring diesel electric propulsion she will reach a maximum speed of 16.5 knots and cruise at 12.
The largest of the Picchiotti-Vitruvius series will have five bridges and accommodate owners, guests and a crew of 22.
Based in Viareggio, Perini Navi has a strong order book for the next few years with seven builds slated for delivery.
"One of the contracts has been commissioned for the Far East, while the other is for the American market."