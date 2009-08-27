The 50 metre sailing yacht will feature design by Ron Holland and is planned for delivery in 2012.

The Philippe Briand-designed motor yacht will follow by the end of 2013. Featuring diesel electric propulsion she will reach a maximum speed of 16.5 knots and cruise at 12.

The largest of the Picchiotti-Vitruvius series will have five bridges and accommodate owners, guests and a crew of 22.

Based in Viareggio, Perini Navi has a strong order book for the next few years with seven builds slated for delivery.