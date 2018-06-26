There have been three main factors involved in the decision to create new projects based on the specs of previous models: going on the previous charter success of 50-metre Vertige (S501) and the rapid sale of her sister ship Elettra (S502) due to launch in February 2019, as well as the demand for a similar model from new clients who desire a shorter delivery time.

"Building on spec is a fantastic solution for many reasons. Not only will a client be able to come to us and see his future boat already underway, he will also be able to choose his décor and layout and take delivery the following season" says Michel Karsenti, sales and marketing director for Tankoa Yachts. "With this new spec build programme in place, the plan is to start a new build every time one sells."

The two new superyachts will replicate the exterior of their predecessors and are based upon the same naval architectural platform. The basic general arrangement is also similar with fold down terraces in the owner’s suite on the main deck forward, a side-loading tender garage aft, and a generous beach club at the transom. However, prospective clients will be able to tailor both the interior and exterior to suit their own preferences.

The first of the two projects (hull 5) will be powered by conventional diesel propulsion, whereas the second build (hull 6) will come with a hybrid propulsion package developed in collaboration with Diesel Center in La Spezia. Like her sistership Elettra, she will have four flexible propulsion modes: diesel-electric, full electric, traditional diesel and full-speed mode.

“Given the direction the market is moving in, reflected in the investment engine manufacturers are making on hybrid solutions, we decided three years ago to push forward and build the first 50m Elettra with hybrid propulsion, providing excellent performances and range combined with reduced emissions and quieter cruising,” says general manager at Tankoa Yachts, Edoardo Ratto.

Construction work on hull 5 and hull 6 began the first week of May and both will be available for delivery for the 2020 summer season.