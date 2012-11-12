Read online now
Two New Projects Start Construction at Bilgin Yachts

By Ben Roberts

Bilgin Yachts in Turkey has announced two new collaborations with H2 Yacht Design for two new-build projects.

The first is a 50m project. H2 have designed both the exterior and interior of this steel and aluminium yacht. The brief was for a modern but timeless design, encapsulation demanding interior requirements for space. The design is both mature and classy with soft curves and surfacing and a distinctive fashion plate design. The yacht takes Bilgin into new territory in terms of both materials and size.

The layout incorporates the owner’s demands with a large aft beach club at the transom and the tenders stored on the foredeck. The three deck layout is conventional with a large owner’s suite on forward main deck with a balcony door, and a large salon and dining area aft with full height sliding doors on the sides as well as aft. On the bridge deck a cinema and spa have been located as well as the large aft salon.

The second 45m superyacht in construction is similar to the distinctive H2 designed Bilgin 147 semi-displacement yacht. With a reverse bow and a beam of 8.90m, this eye-catching superyacht is the second new yacht project currently due for construction at Bilgin Yachts.

