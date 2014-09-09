Flying Dragon

The Admiral Regale 45 (a.k.a. “Flying Dragon”) has been recently delivered at The Italian Sea Group and is set to debut at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month. Her distinctive exterior profiles features a fast planing hull built entirely in aluminum and able to reach a top speed of around 27 knots.

She is a raised pilot house design yacht, with an elegant light blue hull enriched by a blue dragon graphic on both sides, which has been designed by Dobroserdov Design.

The hard top covering part of the sun deck features a teak ceiling with the graphic of a TAO while the 4 guest cabins are located on the lower deck and include two twin bed cabins and two double VIPs, all with ensuite bathrooms.

Low Profile

The Tecnomar Nadara 40 M/Y “Low Profile” is the second yacht delivered by the Italian Sea Group this month and a stunning example of modern engineering.

She features a fast planing hull entirely built in aluminum and can reach a top speed of over 26 knots. Low Profile is a tri-deck yacht with modern and captivating lines. The dark grey color of the hull creates an elegant contrast with the soft grey of the superstructure, lowering the all profile of the yacht and delivering a sporty and sleek design.

The main deck features a spacious main saloon enriched with top quality furniture and upholstery which include precious fabrics, a bar with a marble top, a large handmade table for up to 10 people with a glass backlit panel set in the center, mirrored ceilings with brass inserts and crystal lamps.