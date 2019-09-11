Thompson, Westwood and White has a worldwide reputation built on integrity, and sustained through incredibly strong relationships with all players in the industry. The Monaco-based brokerage is a true superyacht authority, benefitting from some of the most experienced professionals capable of managing all levels of superyacht projects. Hein Velema certainly fits this mould.

Dutch-born Velema has accumulated extensive experience in the industry since he first joined esteemed shipyard Feadship as a director. At the Dutch shipyard he progressed to being named general manager of the in-house design and engineering company De Voogt, before joining Fraser Yachts in 2007 where he was became CEO after just two years. Since then, Hein Velema has worked around the world, including at Italian shipyard ISA and Worth Avenue Yachts in Monaco. Hein is a well-travelled expert in the superyacht industry, and an important asset for TWW.

“Our aim has always been to build an ethical and sustainable company that offers brokers and staff long term security and opportunities to flourish and become more and more successful,” says founding partner Michael White. “With this aim fairly and squarely in our sights we believe Hein will help all of us achieve this goal.”

During Hein’s first year at TWW he has been an integral part of driving the company’s progress, playing a central role in expanding TWW’s fleet and brokerage teams, as well as adding a Yacht Management & Crew Placement service. Mr Velema’s step up to CEO is poised to consolidate this successful growth.

This year has been momentous for Thompson, Westwood and White. Eight high profile sales have included 52m Aura, 69m Spectre and more recently the 72.6m Honor, which has now joined TWW’s charter fleet.