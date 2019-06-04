This custom superyacht was built by Su Marine in 2013, with sophisticated exterior design and and engineering architected by Taka Yachts.

She is not a yacht that lends to time spent indoors, but rather one that inspires a life at sea, with vast exterior deck spaces forward and aft comfortable sailing implemented by a fin keel, hydraulic assist and full sails.

This having been said, Vay does not bypass luxury. Accommodating 10 guests across 5 cabins (1 master, 2 VIP and 2 guest), her indoor spaces seamlessly blend tradition and modernity, with a design that is in keeping with a Turkish ‘Gulet’ motorsailer.

Whilst S/Y Vay’s outward appearance is, for all intents and purposes, traditional, she also fully embraces modern systems and technologies. Her super strength mid-weight hull has efficient flat sections midships, a finer bow and fuller stern, along with a shallow semi-long keel providing stability for extended cruises under sail.

Additionally, her custom made aluminium spars with nitronic rod rigging, hydraulic furlers and rigging controls are all a far cry from traditional “caiques”, paired with all stainless steel Lewmar winches powered by a central hydraulic system.

You cannot beat a classic sailing yacht. Vay embodies everything that it is to be at one with the ocean; this Turkish-built ketch strikes the ideal balance between luxury and seaworthiness. TWW’s latest addition represents a once in a lifetime opportunity for an owner who is never happier than when at sea.