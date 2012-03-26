Constructed in carbon fibre and fitted with retractable floats, the UltraLuxum CXL harnesses the very best of 21st century technology. She is luxurious, inhabitable and ecological. Unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Club, the project’s official sponsor, involved on behalf of the Albert II Foundation and its Wood Forever program.

Measuring 48m in length and set to be constructed entirely in carbon fibre, weighing a total of 110 tons, she is the biggest cruising trimaran in the world. Furthermore, the ground-breaking behemoth will have a mast measuring 55m in height, suitable for approximately, 1,200m2 of total sailing area.

Comparing her with a superyacht of the same length, the space inside the trimaran is enormous and can be fitted out more completely for longer stays on board; offering a spacious dining room, a lounge area, and three cabins with suite heads. Swarovski, one of the project’s official suppliers, will also ensure an innovative approach to the interior design, incorporating crystals and unique lighting features

The boat’s retractable floats constitute the biggest technological challenge of that project. Once tucked in (port configuration), they reduce the width of the yacht from 23 to 11 metres, which is extremely practical when seeking a berth in a port.

The creator of the UltraLuxum CXL, Jean-Francois Ruchonnet, is well known in the world of watch-making. It was his intention to innovate by adding a personal touch: “The project started in 2008, at a time when I was taking a very close interest in big luxury sailboats,” he explains. “My idea was to build a multihull that respects the environment, is inhabitable and has retractable floats with the objective of travelling 1,500 nautical miles on reduced consumption. I also wanted to enjoy the great comfort of sailing without listing and to be able to access outstanding locations thanks to a very shallow draft.”

The naval architecture and the interior architecture have been entrusted to the famous naval architect Jean-Jacques Coste whilst the sensitive and creative touch of Jessica Sbaraglia, owner of the company UltraLuxum, will be injected into the decoration, which will be modern and warm.