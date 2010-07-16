Since 1846, Ulysse Nardin has been one of the finest and most exclusive watchmakers in the world. Ulysse Nardin utilise faultless precision and pioneering new materials and technology in their timepieces, dedicated to excellence for over 164 years.

As sponsors of the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, the master craftsmen at Ulysse Nardin will reflect the prestige and reputation of the superyacht industries most revered event.

To further display their support, Ulysse Nardin will unveil a very special limited edition timepiece created exclusively for the occasion. The “Monaco” is the latest addition to the renowned Maxi Marine Collection, designed with the shows most influential industry leaders and private clientele in mind.

Paired with the shows second sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority, Ulysse Nardin is pleased to participate in the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show as an official sponsor and looks forward to, the second year, playing an instrumental role in the largest most-anticipated superyacht exhibition in the world.

The Monaco Yacht Show will run from September 22nd – 25th, showcasing some of the world’s finest superyachts against the stunning backdrop of Port Hercules.