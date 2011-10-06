Unbridled Signed for Sale with Moran Yacht & Ship
After being launched in 2009, Unbridled still holds its own as a distinctive, stylish and cutting edge superyacht against the latest launches of 2011. Announced this week, this stunning superyacht is now available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship.
This expansive motor yacht was designed by Geoff Van Aller and built at the Trinity shipyard in New Orleans. Unbridled features impressive exterior areas for which offer the perfect place to relax or entertain in luxurious open spaces.
Whilst Unbridled offers large exterior decks, she also holds an equally spacious Patrick Knowles interior with space to accommodate up to 12 guests in five staterooms; consisting of one master stateroom, two double staterooms, two twin staterooms and two pullman berths.
Now available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship, Unbridled is listed at an asking price of $46,000,000.