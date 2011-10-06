This expansive motor yacht was designed by Geoff Van Aller and built at the Trinity shipyard in New Orleans. Unbridled features impressive exterior areas for which offer the perfect place to relax or entertain in luxurious open spaces.

Whilst Unbridled offers large exterior decks, she also holds an equally spacious Patrick Knowles interior with space to accommodate up to 12 guests in five staterooms; consisting of one master stateroom, two double staterooms, two twin staterooms and two pullman berths.

Now available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship, Unbridled is listed at an asking price of $46,000,000.