Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, has long been building towards becoming one of the world’s finest superyacht locations. Mounting a challenge to the Caribbean has taken years of heavy investment and planning, but Abu Dhabi is now reaping the rewards as a haven for UHNW travellers.

The UAE is experiencing a Renaissance as a yachting hub, seeing infrastructure developing at an exceeding rate along with their marinas, maritime support and facilities matching the appetite for the region.

Saleed Al Daheeri, Senior Manager of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture & Tourism, told Superyachts.com that the city is “a diverse destination where visitors will be able to reach culture, retail, diversity of beaches and more.

“We have a global diversity where we have desert, beach, entertainment, Ferrari World, YAS Waterpark, Warner Bros, so a lot of entertainment for people to visit.”

The UAE capital caters to every luxury tourism fantasy. UNESCO heritage attractions, exhilarating desert dunes, luxurious resorts including a spa where treatment inclusive of being dipped in gold, and of course a bustling nightlife. At the heart of the Emirate’s superyacht community is the thriving Yas Marina. Known worldwide as the home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Island hosts one of the most advanced marina facilities for luxury retreats. A high-tech dock and five-star accommodation provide a comfortable basis to explore the endless activity of the Yas Marina, which has been described as a “destination within a destination.”

Dubai is a longstanding yachting hotspot too, with the Dubai International Boat Show approaching its 28th instalment in March 2020 waving the flag for the superyacht community in the UAE. The Dubai Emirate is ideally designed for a yachting escape, boasting 49 miles of natural coastline while also offering on-land amenities that relinquish any need for the word ‘bored’.

Dubai has luxury in abundance. World famous its string of luxury hotels, many of these are based on the tree-shaped archipelago of Al Jumeirah including the iconic Burj Al Arab. Much of your time can be spent enjoying long relaxing days on the water, detached from the world, but at the same time the city of Dubai has many treats in store that cannot be missed. In no other place can such a stunning array of contrasting tourist attractions be found. Every moment there is something new and scintillating for the eyes to take in, whether it be Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – or the natural wonders of Dubai’s Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

Culturally, Dubai also has a vibrant palette of experiences. From the traditional markets and authentic tastes of the Old Town, to the glitz and glamour of the city centre and marina, Dubai again ticks all the boxes.

The United Arab Emirates is a destination like no other, offering experiences like no other that will appeal to superyacht owners willing to discover something new. Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai offer a diverse blend of city and beach escape. Nature and technology are fused together to offer guests unlimited sources entertainment and pleasure to make their stay unforgettable, while their cosmopolitan approach and luxury hospitality ensure you visit time and time again.