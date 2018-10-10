The design onboard the Johnson 80 reflect the shipyards values; the ability to offer a high level of interior customisation which today is iconographic to the unsurpassed appeal of Johnson Yachts. The shipyard is pleased to have delivered eight units thus far between the US and Europe, with the intention of building vessels with superior levels of interior volume in comparison to other yachts on the market.

The 24-metre motor yacht shows off the feature of large interiors thanks for her 20-foot, 6.30m beam that carries well forward meaning her owners and guests can enjoy space for entertainment and extended cruising. Whilst the shipyard encourages the owners of each build in the series to incorporate more bespoke designs, Bill Dixon’s exterior lines and vertical windows onboard Johnson 80 has the consistency of other builds from Johnson Yachts. This, in keeping with the shipyards signature style, is a continuation of their subtle yet stylish staple dominating the market.

"We’re very excited to share the details of the newest addition to the Johnson Yachts fleet,” said Andy Huang, President of Johnson Yachts. “With the proven engineering of the Johnson 80 in place, we can work with the owners to create a yacht with the flexibility to accommodate their needs, whether they wish to entertain friends on board one day or depart for a month-long cruise the next.”

We look forward to hearing more from Johnson Yachts as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is soon approaching, taking place later October 31st to November 4th 2018.