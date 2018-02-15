Unlocking Mysteries on Mine Games

Built in 2010 by Benetti Yachts she blends a reputable build with luxe-social spaces, sun-deck resides and an interior elegance owed to the talent that is Studio Massari. While her glam marriage of warm hazel hues couple with plush creme upholstery, she works her magic elsewhere in features and functions to be remembered.

Each and every corner boasts a modern, ineffable allure. From the Swarovski crystals embedded in black lacquer furniture, to the glossy Italian marbles (Botticino, yellow Siena and gold Calacatta to be precise), her flairs and charms are infinite. Throw in the kind of foyer resonant of a plush Milanese residence, and you have a gushingly sophisticated ocean space that leaves nothing more to be desired.

Furnishings are luxurious, warm and inviting, with delicate textures of crushed golden velvet delicately breaking up her sections. The winning moment's of Mine Games come in dozens like her gushing mini bar, ornate liquor cabinet and baby grand piano. Yet, the pièce de résistance of the vessel is most definitely the sun-deck helipad; melting the Mediterranean horizon into your sun session, topped with a decked out tiki-bar at hand.

Remaining cosy and traditional yet modern in every sense, 12 guests can escape into 6 cabins. A his and her en-suite draped in marble and jacuzzi tub stand out for the master suite, while luscious leather embossed walls are the stateroom's secret. With traditional stylings and a dash of the contemporary, each moment calls for a luxe-ocean reside.

Never far from nature, Mine Games seizes to forget to plunge you right in the heart of her surroundings. The open-air gymnasium is an example of this, and just the morning treat you deserve. As you are enveloped by a blanket of blue both of sky and sea, with a Turkish Bath awaiting your post-workout, she paints the real postcard moment for owners to enjoy.

The final dealing of Mine Games is her array of modern updates which are plentiful; the latest cutting edge entertainment for your sundeck, new teak top for your bar and table finishes, rattan furniture for the sundeck, and yoga equipment for a meditation at sunset.

Available for Sale with Galati Yacht Sales and making her mark at the Miami Yacht Show, Mine Games is undoubtedly the most enviable vessel on the market for a winning owner to enjoy.