With flawless exterior and interior design by RWD, Hasna boasts an array of standout luxury features. The main aft deck is home to an 8m infinity pool, whilst a gorgeous spiral staircase leads to a beach club with sea level terraces and a gym.

And this is only the beginning. The main deck also harbours a 10-seat cinema, whilst the sun deck lounge offers inside-outside bar and a jacuzzi forward. Descending to the lower deck, you find a wellness centre with a massage and treatment room and a hairdressing salon. This level is also served by an elevator to the main and bridge decks.

Despite her size, Hasna is also a boat that offers an authentic connection to the ocean. The top deck observation station is the perfect place to enjoy an anchorage in private or feel the sea breeze underway.

The Feadship powerhouse is also the ultimate yacht for socialising and entertaining. Options for dining entail an al fresco space on the sun deck and the bridge deck aft, and a more formal area in the main saloon. The rest of Hasna is highly versatile, with spaces for everything from sun lounging, to yoga, to partying.

The vessel’s interiors live up to the impeccable standard of her amenities. The main deck full-beam owner's suite features his and hers bathrooms, separate dressing rooms, lounge and private study. The rest of her accommodation - two VIP suites and two double cabins that can convert into twins to accommodate 8 - resides on the lower deck.

Hasna’s inside spaces are filled with natural light, which filters in through large picture windows. The colour scheme reflects this airyness, with soothing cream-toned fabrics contrasted with high-end wooden trim. Completing the ensemble, contemporary art bring vibrant splashes of colour to the mix.

Finally, Hasna is also a yacht of impeccable performance. Twin MTU diesel engines propel her to top speeds of 16.6kn, with a cruising speed of 14kn and a transatlantic range of 5,500nm at 12kn.

This remarkable Feadship represents a once in a lifetime opportunity for ownership, and those interested should get in touch with Burgess as soon as possible.