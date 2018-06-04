“The popularity enjoyed by our yachts in this market confirms how much Mangusta's values perfectly meet the needs of American Owners - says Stefano Arlunno, Overmarine Group Area Manager Americas – An appreciation due to the timeless design of the lines, the visual impact but also the functionality and exceptional engineering quality.”

Speed, an ability to cruise in shallow waters, and extensive deck entertaining space has proven an appealing combination for US coastal cruising. With a draft of just 1.6 metres, the Mangusta 94 can navigate the shallow water bays and canals found especially in the Florida region. The yacht also has responsive handling for ease of mooring in crowded marinas.

The company's success in the US market reflects a strong economy Stateside with American owners feeling the confidence to invest in European-built yachts. Consumer sales, construction orders and car output indicate that the economy is growing at around 4 per cent with glowing predictions for growth in the next quarter.