Utopia DV can accommodate 12 guests in her luxurious suites. The owner’s deck is home to the master suite, with giant bed and oversized windows offering a stunning 180 degree vista. The mega yacht also has two double suites and three twins.

The elegant main lounge fuses classic and modern-day design, whilst the dining room has a dark oak burl and walnut burl table and the skylounge offers an informal area with long oak bar and fireplace.



A dedicated space for relaxation, the sundeck boasts a large Jacuzzi and plenty of outside seating and sunbathing options.

Motor yacht Utopia DV can reach a top speed of 16 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots and a transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles.



Utopia DV was listed with an asking price of €52.5 million.