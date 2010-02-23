Utopia DV mega yacht yacht sold by Edmiston
Utopia DV, the 71.6m mega yacht, has been sold by Edmiston & Company. The magnificent yacht was built by Feadship in 2004 and emerged from a refit in 2007 with an enlarged sundeck and the addition of a detailed staircase, which reaches through each of Utopia DV’s impressive decks.
Utopia DV can accommodate 12 guests in her luxurious suites. The owner’s deck is home to the master suite, with giant bed and oversized windows offering a stunning 180 degree vista. The mega yacht also has two double suites and three twins.
The elegant main lounge fuses classic and modern-day design, whilst the dining room has a dark oak burl and walnut burl table and the skylounge offers an informal area with long oak bar and fireplace.
A dedicated space for relaxation, the sundeck boasts a large Jacuzzi and plenty of outside seating and sunbathing options.
Motor yacht Utopia DV can reach a top speed of 16 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots and a transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Utopia DV was listed with an asking price of €52.5 million.
"A dedicated space for relaxation, the sundeck boasts a large Jacuzzi and plenty of outside seating and sunbathing options."