Cote d’Azur and the Italian Riviera

From Monaco’s spectacular marina and designer boutiques to the Italian Riviera’s elite yachting capital of Portofino, the Cote d’Azur and Italian Riviera offer magnificent countryside, secluded beaches and a bustling nightlife.



Fire and Ice Sunseeker 90 Superyacht

Enjoy a romantic break onboard superyacht Fire and Ice. She is available for charter for £33,000 GBP, for four days and three nights.

Day 1

From Antibes, cruise to the sophisticated principality of Monaco for the night. Enjoy dinner at L’Hermitage before heading to Monaco's famous casinos.

Day 2

Cruise to the picture-perfect hideaway of Portofino and dine onboard your exclusive private charter yacht.



Day 3

Cruise to the Cinque Terre, exploring the rugged coast of the Italian Riviera, and return to Portofino to enjoy dinner at the Splendido. Guests also have the option of soaking up Porofiono’s bustling nightlife at the ‘Covo’ nightclub.

Day 4

Return to Antibes for departure.



RE1 Sunseeker Predator 92 Superyacht

Indulge in Michelin Star Dining onboard High Energy; the superyacht is available for charter for €44,000 EUR, for four days and three nights.

Day 1

Embark at the picturesque town of Portofino after a night’s stay at Hotel Splendido. Cruise to Villefranche Sur Mer for the day and enjoy dinner at La Mere Germaine.

Day 2

Cruise to the beautiful and secluded Porquerolle Island. Beyond its rocky shores the island offers long, sandy beaches and unspoiled natural beauty. After a day of utter relaxation, dinner is served under the stars onboard High Energy.

Day 3

From Porquerolle Island, cruise to the bustling port of St Tropez; an elegant seaide town boasting private beaches, and prestigious clubs and restaurants. Enjoy dinner at Spoon, Hotel Byblos before heading on to the sister nightclub Caves du Roy.

Day 4

Cruise to Portofino for departure.

Sunseeker Charters

For inspiration for your next charter holiday destination, browse the Superyachts.com Destination Guide.