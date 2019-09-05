Valerie represents the apex of the industry, featuring stunning exterior styling by Espen Øino and the uncompromising quality of build that Lurssen is famous for. Up until now, we could only assume that her interiors match the caliber of her silhouette; now, we can know for sure.

Often, the difference between a good yacht and a great one is in the details, and Valerie’s intricacies are exquisite, reports Sales Agent Richard Gray: “Spending time onboard, you begin to realize the time, effort and detail that has gone into building such a timeless masterpiece. Both the interior and exterior are full of details that continue to surprise you.”

The newly released video shows a stunning art deco-inspired interior designed by Reymond Langton. However, it doesn't quite reveal the interior in all of its glory... Only snippets showing decadent details and complex textures are exposed in the minute-long piece, which makes this video just a teaser for the real thing: saved only for the eyes of those lucky enough to see her in person.

But what is known is that each of Valerie’s six decks tells its own unique story. 14 guests are accommodated across seven cabins with an additional nursery and staff cabin on the upper and lower decks, whilst a huge sundeck harbours a 20-foot swimming pool and hot tub. Elsewhere, a helicopter deck houses a commercially compliant aircraft, and a garage bursts at the seams with tenders and toys including a Royal Limo Tender and a Royal Beach Landing Tender. Finally, the beach club and swimming platform bridge the gap between this floating mansion and the ocean.

Helicopters and hammams aside, one of the most remarkable things about Valerie is the feeling of togetherness and family at its heart - difficult to achieve on a vessel of this size. IYC are considering all serious offers for this truly special yacht, which is newly located and available for inspection in Vilanova Grand Marina, and perhaps too, the Monco Yacht Show. Watch this space!