Working with Guido de Groot, her owner brought his vision to the Van der Valk shipyard to introduce a sleek and sporty boat to the water; filled with intricate design details.

From the pantograph system offering open and easy access to the boat, to the lengthened lines and innovative tender storage opening up the flybridge for leisure, Anemeli is a boat built for cruising.

Offering up the first fast-displacement form for the yard, as well as cutting-edge VG120 gyro-stabilizers, the raw power of Anemeli is hardly-felt; unless you take the MAN 1900 V12 engines to full. The first of the giant power-house engines ever to be installed on a fully-aluminium yacht.

An added edge to comfort on board comes from her immaculately designed interior, also by Guido de Groot, which provides a robust and practical atmosphere for extended journeys around the islands of the Mediterranean.

Entertaining guests, those on board can make the most of the informal exterior dining area, moving in to relax across the main saloon, open spaces thanks to a 6.27-metre beam and ample accommodation for 8 on board.

Anemeli has now been delivered to her owners following the launch in June this year, and will surely turn heads across the waters of the world.