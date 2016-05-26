The yacht represents the third order for the successful new line, which features a distinctive design by Guido de Groot.

Like all Continental Three builds, the yacht will combine a modern appearance with subtle classic touches and will include various unique features chosen by her owners.

One of the yacht’s characteristics will be a custom mast ensuring the vertical clearance is lower than six metres in order to suit the preferred sailing regions of the client.

Additionally, the yacht has an extended hydraulic tender launching platform which will double as a beach lounge and a swim platform. Housing the tender in the stern area will enable the flybridge to be kept free for other functions.

The yacht’s interior will be mainly realised in teak and other woods to create a classic ambiance, with lots of rounded shapes adding to the sense of elegance.

The main deck includes a large eight-person table for outdoor dining on the aft deck which also gives access to the flybridge. Foldable stainless steel doors will open up to the spacious saloon, which will offer stunning views all around.

Another standout feature is the raised pilothouse, which is centrally located on the main deck. The master suite can be found forward and offers spectacular panoramic views from its high location.

Technical specifications include two MTU engines with a maximum of 1502 hp each, a 45 hp hydraulic bowthruster and a 35 hp hydraulic sternthruster. The estimated maximum speed is 25 knots, with a cruising speed of 20 knots. The yacht is due for completion later this year.