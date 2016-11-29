These two semi-custom projects - one a 26-metre Van der Valk - Raised Pilothouse motor yacht and the other an 18-metre Van der Valk – Flybridge – showcase the activity currently facing the Dutch yacht builder.

The Van der Valk - Raised Pilothouse will have a distinctive look, blending an overall modern style with understated classic elements. Its layout will translate into an elegant elevated wheelhouse position and a wide open forward main deck area. Both the interior and exterior have been devised in partnership with Guido de Groot Design.

“We are working very closely with the owners to ensure that everything on board reflects their particular preferences for this Van der Valk - Raised Pilothouse” says marketing manager Yoeri Bijker. “No expense is being spared as we develop a contemporary interior together of whitewashed English oak, classic highlights and unique features. The large windows will make the interior exceptionally bright, while clean, straight lines frame the open spaces and original components. The result is going to be superb.”

The full-beam 26-metre superyacht and the sleek and stylish 18-metre builds on the company’s commitment to the smaller yachting bracket, even with growing demand in the superyacht sector.