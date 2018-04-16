Designed by Guido de Groot, the Van der Valk’s Explorer is touted as one of the new generation of motor yachts in the Dutch yard’s portfolio. A smart combination of classic and timeless style with modern simplicity, Van der Valk is building vessels for the tougher environments; offering comfort for long ocean passages.

“We were genuinely honoured to receive this new commission order from a client after he has spent just one season enjoying his current Van der Valk,” says marketing manager Yoeri Bijker. “Around half of all our current orders are being built for repeat clients, showcasing the very high satisfaction rates among owners. The fact that this particular client has now ordered an Explorer was not a great surprise for us as we knew he was planning to embark on some impressive Transatlantic and transPacific voyages. We now look forward to building him the perfect platform for these adventures.”

This 28-metre is the combination of the Van der Valk Dutch Falcon and the Santa Maria T, bringing high-grade engineering to a 28-metre solution for owners looking for global appeal to their boat.

Built entirely in strong, lightweight aluminium and sporting a fast displacement hull, her twin MAN V12 1650 hp engines will give an estimated top speed of 20 knots to add to the stability and safety. At the same time, a VEEM VG145 zero-speed gyroscopic stabiliser system and two 32 kW Northern Lights generators will ensure onboard comfort at all times for owners and guests.

On board, the exploration style of the boat doesn’t take away from the luxury and leisure available to her guests. With open external spaces, offering lounges and wet bar to enjoy the glacial backdrop on the flybridge, or an arsenal of toys and tenders to enjoy the tropical climes of the world, this is a luxury yacht with an exploration edge.

Inside, everything about this new Explorer will revolve around ensuring that the owners and their guests will be able to enjoy the constantly changing views outside in the ideal ambience.

The main deck has a luxurious master suite forward with a roomy ensuite bathroom and his & her closets. The area amidships will be occupied by a raised pilothouse with three pilot seats, making this a great place for people to join the captain as the yacht progresses around the world.