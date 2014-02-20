The main goal introduced by the client was to create something completely new; a project which differed from other existing sailing yachts in the 50 metre range.

The design is a simple but stylish play of lines and surfaces, giving the yacht its distinctive and sleek appearance. The combination of hull form and contemporary superstructure shaping creates a stunning presence on the water. By developing this eye catching style, Van Geest Design and Rob Doyle Design are stepping away from conventional and traditional hull and superstructure shapes.

Her portholes are integrated into the distinctive hull stripe, dictating the design and providing a unique look at night time.

The Rob Doyle designed hull package combines a very powerful performance hull with good sea keeping qualities, combining speed and comfort. This is a design which stands on 20 years of combined design and build experience; creating a sailing yacht which as at the forefront of cutting-edge.