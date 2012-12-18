The innovative yacht project features smooth surfaces and a steel hull and aluminium superstructure that gives the impression of a sheltering flow, and is designed to accommodate both a serine family life and a vibrant social setting.

“This design represents our philosophy that design should not be over complicated,” said Pieter van Geest, founder of Van Geest Design.

“The goal is to understand the overall design in one look while the details will lead you on an adventure of discoveries.”

Other notable features of the concept yacht include a Top Sundeck with Jacuzzi aft, sun beds, day head, bar, lounge, outside dining and large pool, and a Main deck with 6 double guest cabins with large windows.

According to the schematics, there will also be scope for construction of a gym, massage room, hammam, cinema and beauty/hair salon.

The yacht would be able to accommodate a total of 18 guests and 24 crew plus the captain.

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Van Geest Design is a team of two dedicated to all aspects of luxury yacht design and project management.