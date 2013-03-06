With a sleek and modern hull, this fly bridge sailing yacht will be a true pleasure to cruise around islands or race in the superyacht regattas. The Naval architecture is done by Rob Doyle Design, ensuring performance in all conditions.

Besides the helm and control stations, there is a lounge/dining area located on the fly bridge with a 360 degrees view of the surroundings. The main deck features a modern styled superstructure, flush foredeck and raised bulwarks. All these details are enhancing the clean, non-clutter look and appearance.

Aft of the deckhouse is the large main cockpit which connects to the pool and sunbathing area. The bulwarks are opened and fitted with glass for a good view of the surroundings from this cockpit but also from the main salon located in the main superstructure.

While at anchor the aft deck can be transformed and almost doubled in size by hinging out the aft hull/bulwark panels and turning them into side platforms. The owners cabin located just forward of this links directly to this beach area. The passarelle coming out of the transom will give direct water access. Altogether reflecting a truly special concept of the modern sailing yacht.