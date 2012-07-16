The yacht’s defined lines allow for a clean construction philosophy. The design allows for integration of combinations of steel/aluminium/composite for a flexible setup for the owner.

The hull will be painted in marine paint used on commercial ships. This will allow easy repairs and will therefore make it easier to moor in commercial or smaller fishing ports while exploring the globe.

The deck will be a synthetic shock absorbent surface allowing freedom of tenders and toys to be stored on the aft deck and can be launched by crane.

Her interior has been laid out for a friendly and cosy family life style on board; allowing for each guest on board finding space to retreat to or to socialize and mingle. There are two en-suite guest cabins mid-ship on lower deck, an Owner’s state room with an office and his and hers en-suite forward on main deck.

The saloon opens to the main tender deck. The dining area interacts with the galley for a more familiar home setup. On bridge deck the panoramic upper saloon leads to an outdoor lounge area aft, while the bridge forward gives clear views to the outsides and interacts directly with the foredeck.