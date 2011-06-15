The aim of the design is simple: to create an enhanced sense of exterior space and comfort by bringing the living and lounging areas further toward the exterior decks; allowing owners to relax outside in true style.

This 80m innovation has been created with sleek, simple lines to give the concept a clean impression, which in turn results in straight forward engineering and makes construction easier.

Her signature VGD hull is an inverted design, creating a smooth recess which flows into the full body main deck cabin windows – running across the yacht from for to aft.

The Bridge Deck includes a helicopter landing pad, located forward of the bridge, with a main salon and entertaining area located behind the bridge.

Simplicity is a focal design element in the 80m VGD concept, offering minimalistic style inside and out. The internal layout allows for a full beam Owner’s suite with lateral private balconies which spread over the 320m2 exclusive private Owner’s deck.

The Main Deck features living areas and cabins for guests with an impressive glass pool extending over the transom to give a sense of true freedom.

The Lower Deck is expected to include a spa and a fitness area with windows at water level to create the illusion of running on the water. Building on the sense of freedom, the arsenal of tenders and toys are anticipated to be stored forward from the spa, for more direct access.

The concept was designed to include dual 2450hp engines which are expected to power the 80m design through the water at a top speed of 17 knots with a range of 7000nm at a speed of 12 knots.