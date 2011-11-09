Having previously worked with designer Remi Tessier, Tracey-Jayne Canavaggio has joined the Van Geest Design (VGD) studio at an exciting time. VGD has proudly introduced their latest concept, the sixty metre Fast Motor Yacht.

“Our client design brief was to make it fun, fast and sporty looking” explains Head Designer Pieter van Geest. “The two tones, silver hull and charcoal superstructure, create a distinctive look introducing graphic lines in the three dimensional shapes, playing with volumes … we truly believe that when you look at it, you will be ready for mischief.”

The hull of the 60m Fast Motor Yacht is performance and fun orientated, smoothly tailored and cut away toward the aft which reveals a fully glazed superstructure. This futuristic design will offer those aboard the perfect opportunity to relax in a private retreat or entertain guests on her expansive exterior areas.