Capable of reaching a pulsating 55+ knots, the 28.3-metre VQ90 Veloce was designed in partnership with compatriot Guido de Groot.

According to its creators, the all-aluminium vessel will immediately become one of the fastest superyachts in the world thanks to the deployment of three MTU 16V 2000 engines and Arneson surface drives in a super streamlined deep V hull.

Having made its name with powerboats ranging from 15 to 52 feet, the VQ 90 Veloce sees the company makes its debut in the superyacht market. The latest design is a variation on the Vanquish’s existing VQ models renowned for their potent performance, striking appearance and high degree of comfort.

“All Vanquish clients are demanding individualists on the lookout for extravagant and revolutionary designs that provide extreme performances,” says Tom Steentjes, CEO of Vanquish Yachts.

“The VQ90 Veloce will combine a breakneck speed of at least 55 knots with the manoeuvrability of a 60 footer and exceptional comfort and stability. The design lends itself particularly well to the kind of innovations and unique ideas that have yet to be seen on other superyachts.”

Some of the VQ90 Veloce’s notable features will include a large open deck plan for al fresco entertainment and a spectacular panorama hardtop with a targa sunroof designed to optimise climate control.