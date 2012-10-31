We sat down with Vasco Buonpensiere, Sales and Marketing Director of Cantiere delle Marche, onboard the 38.10m superyacht Namoh in order to gain an insight into what the shipyard has planned for the future and how starting a company during the economic crisis has changed the way the group is trying to change the way shipyards do business.

To date, the group that founded the Cantiere delle Marche shipyard has constructed, or collaborated in the construction of, a wide range of different vessels: tankers, hi-tech merchant ships, passenger vessels and the world’s most prestigious cruise ships, in addition to refitting and construction pleasure crafts for an international clientele.

In the past few months, the shipyard has launched two new superyachts: Furst, the 82’ explorer yacht which was built in steel and aluminium with the details of a true Nordic Tug and Percheron, the new 86’ Darwin Class 26m Explorer vessel in steel and aluminium which was designed by Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tec.

Watch the above video for more information on the Ancona-based shipyard.